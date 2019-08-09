DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Purple Martin’s stop in Erie as part of their annual migration

Some folks near the Lampe Campground on the bay are getting an up close nature show.

It’s all because of the annual Purple Martin migration. The birds stop in Erie as part of their annual pre-migratory roost, before they head to the Amazon Rainforest.

For several weeks, the birds typically roost in Millcreek, gathering a sizable flock before they set off for their next stop.

Watch Joe Siegert, President of the Purple Martin Conservation Association, talk about the birds, why they stop in Erie, and where they are headed.

