DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Take a look at the magic behind the curtain at the Erie Playhouse

Samiar Nefzi ventures beyond the walls of the Erie Playhouse for a look at the Magic Behind the Curtain.

This special report takes a look at how these stories are brought to life. Along the way, giving you insight as to who takes the stage to tell these stories.

Executive Director of the Erie Playhouse, Kate Neubert-Lechner, believes the playhouse will continue to shine a light in the community through the enduring power of the arts.

“It’s such a cool thing to be able to see your friends and your neighbors acting out stories that pertain to our community, that touch your heart, that make you laugh,” said Kate Neubert-Lechner, Executive Director, Erie Playhouse.