DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE – The “real” deal on Christmas trees

As Christmas approaches, decorating is a part of the process.

You’ll decide on décor for inside the home, as well as outside. But the main event of decorating: the Christmas tree.

While artificial trees have been the growing trend, others look forward to a real tree. That’s why shops in the area are getting those live trees ready for you right now.

While many shops in the area are looking forward to their expected delivery of trees, Mason Farms has already received their batch and setup is underway.

“We just started getting out trees in this week, they started coming in Wednesday. Usually we start about a week out of Thanksgiving,” said John Mason, Retail Manager of Mason Farms.

Staff went straight to work this week preparing the trees for the homes of patrons. While there is still much to be done, all hands are on deck. They may even have some available to take home as early as this weekend.

“Everything looks good this year so far. The quality of the trees looks pretty good. Prices are probably going to be a little up this year. You’ll probably see a 3, 4, 5 dollar increase I would say on different types of trees,” said Mason.

Much like artificial trees, real trees come in all different colors, types, and sizes. However, the work to get it to your living room is far different.

Another tree farm preparing for the holiday season is Gerlach’s Garden Center. While their trees haven’t arrived yet, they expect them this weekend. While you wait, they have plenty to choose from in shop. Although they’re expecting plenty, it’s important to act fast.

“They come in and I’ll sell them all out before Christmas. We get about 200 trees,” said Adam Gerlach, Owner of Gerlach Garden and Floral.

And now is the prime time to get them, but follow these rules to make sure that the tree lasts and to keep you and others safe.

“You can get them early as next week as long as you keep them in water. If you don’t put them up right away, we suggest either keeping them in a bucket of water outside or don’t put a fresh cut on it right away. For them to last long you want a nice, fresh quarter inch cut off the bottom and keep your stand full of water, keep it away from heat, and you can get them as early as next week and they should last all the way through Christmas,” said Gerlach.

But whether your tree is live or artificial this year, the choice is yours.