DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: This Week In Erie, Cyber Security Department Chair at Gannon talks common mistakes people make when dealing with scams and how to be more aware

This Week in Erie is all about cyber security and how an Erie university is taking the lead.

This Week In Erie, Gannon University Department Chair of Cyber Security and Cyber Engineering, Fong Mak, talks common mistakes people can make when dealing with scams and how to be more aware.

Gannon University is once again hosting the Hack-a-Thon, which awards the winning student a year of tuition.

Department Chair Fong Mak also talks about the different programs offered at Gannon in the growing field of cyber security.

Professor Mak recommends https://www.fdic.gov/ as a good resource for preventing scams and keeping your computer and electronics safe.