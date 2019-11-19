DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: This Week in Erie, Dr. Joe Morris shares his insight on the role Erie County will play in the elections

This Week in Erie we take an in-depth look at the 2020 presidential election.

This week, we speak with Doctor Joe Morris, Chair of the Political Science Department at Mercyhurst University.

Morris sharing his insight on the race for the White House and the role Erie County will play in the election.

“I don’t know if it will make a difference again or not but I can tell you that Erie is the epicenter of Pennsylvania politics in the Midwest. We’re one of those few counties in Pennsylvania that traditionally votes Democratic, but ended up voting for Donald Trump in 2016. Donald Trump won by a handful of votes really,” said Joe Morris, DA, Chair, Department of Political Science, Mercyhurst University.

