This week, the city is preparing to celebrate all things Erie as the final push is on to bring Celebrate Erie to life. The free summer festival showcases all things local, with food, drinks, local art, local culture and local music.

Joining us on This Week in Erie to talk about Celebrate Erie 2019 is Aaron Loncki, Marketing Strategist for the office of the Mayor, and also to go to person for Celebrate Erie. You can visit their Celebrate Erie’s website here.