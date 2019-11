A pair of Fairview Tigers are staying close to home for the next chapter of their athletic careers.

On Wednesday morning, Mason Bender and Tim Linhart signed their letters of intent to Mercyhurst University. Bender signs with the Lakers to play baseball and major in criminal justice.

Bender’s classmate Tim Linhart will play golf for the Lakers, with Linhart capping off his senior year helping the Tigers to a Region 5 championship and was named to the all District 10 golf team.