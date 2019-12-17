DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Fairview Middle School students hold third annual ‘Fairview Serves the Veterans’ Holiday Feast

Hundreds of students from Fairview Middle School volunteered their time Tuesday morning to give back to veterans. Their third annual Holiday Feast event was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Hundreds of veterans attended the event. The veterans were given a warm meal and a gift. The students also talked with the veterans, and a live band of veterans performed for the attendees.

Dickeys Barbecue Pit provided the food for the event, and Fairview Middle School students worked for months to raise money for the event.

Odessa Meredith Reports.