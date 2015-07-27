.ds_cpp {display: none;}#disqus_thread {display: none;}

1816 W. Lake Rd. • Erie, PA 16505 • (814) 464-9200

To family members of aging relatives:

The time has come to consider how you will care for your aging loved one. It’s a time that not only involves a very personal choice that will affect you and someone close to you, but unfortunately, it’s also a decision that comes with a certain degree of urgency.

We recognize this challenge and want to share our knowledge and experience to help you through every step of this crucial process. Panic and distress have no place here. There is no need to feel rushed, confused or uninformed. You should be confident that you are making the right choice not only for your parent, relative or friend, but for you and your family as well.

To those who need help:

We understand the importance of home.

There are many things that make home special, but it’s the comfort and confidence you enjoy in living there that is important to us. That’s why Home Instead Senior Care, Erie, provides assistance with those daily activities that aren’t as easy for you as they used to be, so you may continue living in your own home.

What sets us apart from other area non-medical agencies is our genuine, sincere approach to matching the right person to suit your personality as well as your individual needs. After all, the help is provided in your home. You should feel comfortable with the CAREGiver and know that the Home Instead staff will continually monitor your relationship to ensure your satisfaction.

In Erie, we are known for the reliability of our CAREGivers. For those who utilize our services know that their CAREGiver will be there in a timely, dependable fashion. Home Instead prides itself on not being a revolving door. You will see the same face or faces, depending on how many hours you require help. After all, that is how solid relationships develop.

At Home Instead, we are not only family-owned and operated, we treat both our CAREGivers and clients as if they are family, too. We have a 97% CAREGiver retention rate, which we think speaks volumes for the type of company we have become.

We are looked to by many in this community as a resource when it comes to the stages of senior care. Please know that as you make your way through finding the solutions to your needs, we are always available to advise you, even if you never use our service.

As you explore your options, rest assured that we will be happy to have you talk to a family member of a client, or if you prefer a professional in the health care field who knows about our reputation in this community.

Our niche in the community is in the Alzheimer’s/Dementia care as we offer very specialized training to our CAREGivers and care for a large number of clients affected by the disease in Erie County. We also work in cooperation with the Alzheimer’s Association of Erie.

Please visit www.homeinstead.com/eriepa to learn more about us!

About the Owners

The Home Instead Senior Care office serving Erie is independently owned and operated by husband and wife team, Bob and Dianne Cunningham.

Dianne Cunningham has a history with Home Instead Senior Care, having worked as a CAREGiver, then as director of public relations and development, and most recently as director of operations for the Erie franchise from 2002 to present. Bob recently left his career in the automotive industry to join his wife in the business, after volunteering at the franchise the last two years.

“I wanted to buy the business I’ve worked for over the past several years because the clients and their families have become part of my heart,” said Dianne. “I am committed to helping others have peace of mind when it comes to their relative’s welfare – I wake up in the middle of the night, worried about a CAREGiver, worried about the health condition of a client and praying for the outcome. I have realized that Home Instead Senior Care is something I believe in.”