Our doctors, Robert F. Haverly, M.D., F.A.C.S., Ruben Kuruvilla, M.D. and Martin B. Simmons, O.D., are committed to providing superior comprehensive vision care for our patients.

Dr. Haverly and Dr. Kuruvilla perform custom IFS Intralase (blade-free) LASIK and PRK eye surgery as well as Laser Assisted Cataract Surgery and cataract surgery with premium lens implants to help patients see better.

Laser Eye Surgery of Erie offers routine medical care from eye examinations and vision evaluations to treatment for glaucoma, cataracts, retinal detachments, corneal transplants, including DSAEK, diabetic retinopathy, and macular degeneration. We are a national research center to help treat and cure diseases of the eye. Currently, there are several ongoing clinical trials.

An ophthalmologist is on call 24 hours a day, everyday of the year for emergencies.

Our Laser Eye Optical Boutique offers contact lens delivered to your home, a large selection of attractive, affordable eyeglass frames, optical quality sunglasses from well- known designers, and reading glasses for men and women.

LASIK and PRK Surgery

Every eye is unique. Utilizing IFS IntraLase Technology, our patients enjoy the advantages of custom, blade-free LASIK. If you were told that you are not a LASIK candidate due to thin corneas, that may have changed with this technology or you may qualify for PRK.

Laser Assisted Cataract Surgery / Cataract Surgery

Today’s cataract surgery is an outpatient procedure that takes a half-hour or less and lets you get back to your normal activity level within a few days. There are many options for surgery. Utilizing the latest technology, the ALCON LenSx® Laser Technology with premium intraocular lens provides the best vision results for our patients.