Shriners Hospitals for Children — Erie Ambulatory Surgery Center and Erie Outpatient Specialty Care Center is dedicated to meeting the needs of as many patients and families as possible. While our facility operates on an outpatient basis to serve more patients, we still offer surgeries and procedures requiring an overnight admission at partner hospitals. Our partner facilities are Shriners Hospitals for Children — Philadelphia, Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC or UPMC Hamot in Erie. Shriners Hospitals’ physicians perform these procedures and provide all pre-surgical and follow-up care

Shriners Hospitals for Children — Erie

1645 West 8th St. Erie, PA 16505

Phone: 814-875-8780

Fax: 814-875-8756

http://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/en/Locations/erie

A Center of Excellence

Shriners Hospitals for Children® Erie Ambulatory Surgery Center and Erie Outpatient Specialty Care Center provide comprehensive, outpatient, orthopaedic care to children regardless of their family’s ability to pay. These services include physician care through our outpatient clinic, ambulatory surgery, outpatient rehabilitation (physical therapy and occupational therapy), movement analysis evaluations, child life services, dietary/nutritional counseling, and radiology testing.

Coordinated Care Management

Shriners Hospitals for Children — Erie uses an interdisciplinary approach in patient treatment programs to ensure comprehensive care for each child. The center’s medical staff consists of pediatric orthopaedic surgeons, pediatricians, pediatric anesthesiologists and other specialists. A team of physicians, nurses, therapists, RN care managers, social workers, dietitians and other clinical specialists work with the patients and families to provide the best treatment outcomes.

Orthopaedics

Shriners Hospitals for Children — Erie is a regional leader in orthopaedics, serving six states and Ontario. We take an interdisciplinary approach to ensure comprehensive care for each patient. We are staffed and equipped to provide care for numerous pediatric orthopaedic problems and have expanded to enhance the overall level of medical care available to patients. Some of the conditions most commonly treated at our facility include:

 Fractures

 Sports injuries

 Foot abnormalities

 Hand deformities

 Hip disorders

 Limb deficiencies

 Limb length differences

 Metabolic bone disease

 Neuromuscular disorders

 Orthopaedic issues related to cerebral palsy

 Scoliosis/spine deformities

 Skeletal growth abnormalities

 Spina bifida/myelodysplasia

 Torticollis/Plagiocephaly

Rehabilitation

The Rehabilitation Department helps each child increase his/her independence in all aspects of life. Physical Therapists employ tools like power mobility equipment to improve function and maximize ability and independence. An aqua therapy pool eases transition to more complex land-based programs, providing greater patient comfort as they progress. Occupational Therapists maximize the functional activities of daily living through a variety of activities and exercises. They also work to improve upper extremity strength, fine-motor coordination, visual skills and self care.

Speech Therapy

Speech-language pathology evaluation services are available for patients referred to our cerebral palsy specialty care and oral motor/feeding clinics specifically for speech, language, cognitivecommunication and swallowing disorders.

Movement Analysis Lab

Most people are familiar with the motion capture process used in modern movies and video games. In these applications, reflections from small beads placed on an actor are tracked by high-speed cameras. The resulting image is a 3-D cluster of points over which animators map a computerized character. In our Movement Analysis Lab (MAL), the same process is used to analyze the movement patterns of children with neuromuscular disorders. A mathematical computer model calculates 3-D movement from anatomically placed reflectors on the child’s body, providing highly accurate readings of abnormal movement. This technology has proven extremely useful for developing treatment plans and monitoring functional outcomes. The MAL is the only one of its kind in western Pennsylvania.

Radiology

Staffed by certified radiologic technologists, Shriners Hospitals for Children — Erie’s Radiology Department performs x-ray and ultrasound procedures. Shriners Hospitals for Children — Erie utilizes the newest state-of-the-art radiology equipment resulting in better images with less radiation.