Wild Stuff – Chickens

As you all know this has been a long and grueling winter. However, the temperatures have started to become warm enough that some of the animals are moving into their summer homes.

The first to do so are typically the chickens. As you can see in the video, the zoo has a nice flock of several different breeds of chickens. There are hundreds of breeds of chickens from the Seabright Bantam to the Rhode Island Red.

Chickens were first domesticated over 6,000 years ago from wild Asian fowl. They were one of the earliest domesticated animals. They have been used for food, feathers, eggs; even religious sacrifices. They are now one of the most abundant domesticated animals on the planet.

The Erie Zoo’s chickens are the first to come out because they have a warm coop and their feathers give them some protection from the cold. In the coming days, they’ll be joined outside by the giraffe, tamarins and Wilbur the pig.

A beast of a different kind may make its debut this Sunday as well as it looks that their train may be able to take its first trip as well. All sure signs of spring.