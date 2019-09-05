Wild Stuff- Erie Zoo President Scott Mitchell LIVE from Waterford Community Fair rabbit barn

Skip to content
WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
Erie
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Pennsylvania News
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Web Exclusive
Good Kid
Golden Apple Award
Made In America
NewsMaker
Loving Living Local
Alexa
Top Stories
Father of Christopher LeClair sentenced to seven days to one year in prison
Top Stories
Bridge replacement project to begin at the end of September on Route 322 in Crawford County
July and August turkey sightings can be reported through September 6
Business and property owners in downtown Erie urged to participate in Roar on the Shore survey
UPDATE: State Police investigating early morning accident that sent four people to the hospital in Harborcreek
Weather
WxCAM Network
Weather Alerts
Lake Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings And Delays
Picture Perfect Weather
Weather in Your Neighborhood
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Athlete of the Week
Friday Night Lights
High School Football
Play of the Night
Team of the Week
Erie BayHawks
Erie Otters
Erie Seawolves
NFL Buffalo
NFL Cleveland
NFL Pittsburgh
FOX NFL Schedule
Nittany Nation
Golf
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Black and Gold Today Preview Show
Lancers Backfield Looks to Keep Clicking
Fairview, McDowell Pick Up wins in Boys Soccer
Steelers prepare for 2019 season opener against New England Patriots
On Our Air
Be a Tourist
Birthdays
Blood Watch
Dr. Joe Barber
Golden Apple Award
Good Kid
Happi 92.7 ‘Happi-nings’
Health Reports
Hometown Heroes
Hispanic Heritage Month
iRock Fitness Motivation Monday
Jet Pet
Melinda’s Garden Moment
PI 365
Star Struck
Tech Talk
The Mel Robbins Show
Wild Stuff
Your Money
Community
NoTXTNWPA
Project Roadblock
See it, Shoot it, Send it
United Way of Erie County
Your Events
Summer of Fun!
Marketplace
2019 YourErie.com Golf Pass
Ask the Professional
Thrifty Thursday
YourErie 2Go
Your Wellness Network
Contests
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Closed Caption
Search
Search
Search
Wild Stuff- Erie Zoo President Scott Mitchell LIVE from Waterford Community Fair rabbit barn
Wild Stuff
Posted:
Sep 5, 2019 / 01:34 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Sep 5, 2019 / 01:34 PM EDT
Events Calendar