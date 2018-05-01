Wild Stuff – Moving animals outside

As Erie Zoo President Scott Mitchell mentioned last week, they are finally able to start to move more animals outside. Today, it was the orangutans and the baby cavies.

They love being outside and laying in the sun. “It’s a bit easier with the orangutans as we can put them inside in the evening,” Scott says.

It can be a bit more of a challenge with some other animals. Although the daytime temps are nice, it is really the evening temperatures that cause concern. In some cases, they can bring animals out during the day and put them back into their bedrooms at night. This time of year, that would be tortoises and some birds, for example.

Some animals, such as the pig and tortoises, also get special heat lamps in their outdoor shelters. Scott tells us, “We hope that by next week, almost everyone will be able to be out. We are super cautious with the orangutans as we don’t want them to get a chill. Males have that big air sack under their chin which could become infected. If Joe were to get a cold in that sack, it could be a real veterinary challenge”.

Today, however, everyone, including the staff, is enjoying being outside.