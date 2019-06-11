Wild Stuff – Rhinos

Just a few weeks ago, the last male Sumatran rhino in Malaysia died. Now, there is only one female left in the country.



The male was paired with two females, but no offspring ever came about. The Sumatran rhino is the smallest of rhinos, probably about half the size of Erie Zoo’s rhinos, Bumper and Bill. They are among the most critically endangered, as well.



As of this point, it appears that there are only 80 left in the wild on the island of Sumatra. Scott Mitchell tells us more…