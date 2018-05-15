Wild Stuff – White Cheeked Gibbons

On today’s Wild Stuff segment, we check into the Erie Zoo and meet some White-Cheeked Gibbons.

The blonde is the mother, Cailay, and the smaller one is her daughter, Chua. Chua was born at the Erie Zoo six years ago, but for quite some time, they weren’t sure if she was male or female as it can often be difficult to tell. However, they are now able to be sure she’s a girl because of her color change.

Gibbons are born blonde to blend in with mom who would be holding her. They all turn black at about a year and a half, and once they reach sexual maturity, they either remain black, which are males, or turn completely blonde like their mothers if they are female.

If you had a side-by-side comparison of Chua a year ago to now, you would see how much lighter she has become. Over the next few months, she will continue to lighten until she shares her mom’s blonde locks.

These are found in Southeast Asia and, particularly, Vietnam. They are thought to be monogamous and mate for life. They are also critically endangered due to habitat destruction. So, every birth, including Chua’s, is important to the long-term survival of their species.