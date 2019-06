Lindsey Vonn Leaves Olympics as Most Accomplished Female Skier

SOUTH KOREA (Nexstar) — It was a disappointing end to an astonishing Olympic career. Lindsey Vonn, who entered the second portion of the Ladies’ Combined Slalom with the top time, stumbled in the slalom to earn immediate disqualification from the event.

But as Annie Sabo reports, Vonn walks away with pride in what she has already achieved as the woman many call “the best female ski racer in history.”

Vonn leaves PyeongChang with a bronze in the downhill, becoming the winningest female alpine skier ever.

She also competed in the alpine combined, as did American Mikaela Shiffrin, who won silver.

Vonn lead the race at the halfway point in the downhill portion, but missed a gate with one of her skis in the slalom portion, resulting in a disqualification.

If this is Vonn’s last Olympics ever, she will go out a four-time Olympian and a three-time Olympic medalist as one of the most recognizable faces in alpine skiing.