***WIND ADVISORY Crawford, Warren, Erie, & Ashtabula counties through Sunday******HIGH WIND WARNING Chautauqua county through Sunday***

Low pressure strengthens as it moves through the Great Lakes on Sunday. Wind speeds increase through predawn hours. It will be very windy through Sunday with the potential for some localized damaging wind gusts. It will remain gusty through Sunday night and Monday, too. Expect colder air to bleed over us through Monday and Monday Night. Lake snow and snow showers appear likely by Tuesday, with a minor accumulation possible in the snow belts. Any lake snow showers will fizzle by Wednesday morning but it will remain chilly.