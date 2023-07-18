Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Canadian wildfire smoke has been causing unhealthy air quality for the Great Lakes and Midwest regions again this week. However, Erie’s air quality seems to be improving Tuesday.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) posted air quality alerts for several states Sunday because of smoke blowing in from Canadian wildfires, the Associated Press reported.

The air quality in Erie moved from the “unhealthy” range Monday into the “moderate” range as of 11 a.m. Tuesday.

View the AQI in Erie in real-time below:

Several areas were forecast to be in the Code Orange or “unhealthy for sensitive groups” range on Tuesday:

Philadelphia Area, which includes the counties of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia;

Lehigh Valley-Berks Area, which includes the counties of Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton;

Susquehanna Valley Area, which includes the counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York;

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Area, which includes the counties of Lackawanna and Luzerne;

State College Area, which includes Centre County;

Williamsport Area, which includes Lycoming County.

Bradford, Susquehanna, Sullivan, Wayne, Wyoming, Pike, Monroe, Carbon, Schuykill, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Tioga, Union, and Snyder counties.

Nearly all of Pennsylvania has moved into the moderate range for air quality as of Tuesday afternoon, however local conditions can change.

Residents are encouraged to check AirNow.gov for current conditions in their area.

The US Environmental Protection Agency and DEP advise people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens to take any of these steps to reduce your exposure:

• Avoid difficult activity outdoors.

• Keep outdoor activities short.

• Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health offers recommendations on how to protect yourself from air pollution.

AirNow.gov offers recommendations on what to do when smoke is in the air.