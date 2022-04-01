Erie, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Air temperature reached into the lower 70s on Thursday before a cold front crashed the party late in the day!

Next 5 Days

The temperature will run about 30° colder on this Friday, along with passing rain and snow showers, and a gusty breeze, too. Any snow accumulation Friday will be minimal. Expect occasional snow and rain showers into the evening before high pressure eventually takes over Friday night into Saturday.

Weekend Weather

The weekend will be a split decision, with the pick of the weekend on Saturday. High pressure with a good deal of sunshine will boost the temperature into the upper 40s to near 50. Expect chillier air to return with yet another round of light rain and snow showers into Sunday morning with a light accumulation possible.

Below is a recap of the month of March and the madness it can bring. Typical March being March, as the calendar turns to April!

March Extremes

