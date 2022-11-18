Bursts of snow as well as some freezing fog are making for slippery roads and low visibilities at times along the lakeshore.

This band will lift offshore by midnight and cold and blustery weather will remain, but with sunshine tomorrow.

Winter Storm Watch for more snow tomorrow night into Sunday. A strong cold front will pass through the area late Saturday night, setting off some widespread snow bands, with some heavy hits possible. As the front passes through Sunday, WNW winds will set off the lake machine again.

This event will favor the more traditional snow belt areas, as opposed to the lake shore like the last time. 6-12 inches of snow in the snow belts is expected by the end of the day Sunday. Decent snow amounts are expected for the lakeshore/Erie as well. Gusty winds will cause some blowing and drifting, with cold wind chills as well.

You can expect milder, drier weather heading into Thanksgiving.

Forecast at yourerie.com/weather. Watch real-time updates on our WxCAM Network.