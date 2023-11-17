Rain showers continue this evening and early tonight, but that will change later after the front passes. Though cooler this weekend, not much rain or snow is expected.
Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4 pm Friday
PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.29″ / Normal: 2.00″ / Year: 37.15″/ Normal: 37.06″
Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 3.7″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 3.8″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:13 AM / Sunset: 4:58 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/45 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy. Showers end in the evening. Brisk and cooler
Low: 37 Erie…Low 30s Inland & Mountains
Wind: NNW 10-20
SATURDAY:
Becoming mostly sunny. Chilly
High: 42-46
Winds: NNW 10-20, becoming WSW 5-15
SATURDAY NIGHT:
Mostly Clear and Chilly
Low: 32-38
Wind: WSW 8-16
SUNDAY:
Mostly Cloudy in the morning. Mix of sunshine and clouds in the afternoon
High: 43-47