Rain showers continue this evening and early tonight, but that will change later after the front passes. Though cooler this weekend, not much rain or snow is expected.

Forecast by Meteorologist Jacob Matthews 4 pm Friday

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.29″ / Normal: 2.00″ / Year: 37.15″/ Normal: 37.06″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 3.7″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 3.8″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:13 AM / Sunset: 4:58 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/45 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy. Showers end in the evening. Brisk and cooler

Low: 37 Erie…Low 30s Inland & Mountains

Wind: NNW 10-20

SATURDAY:

Becoming mostly sunny. Chilly

High: 42-46

Winds: NNW 10-20, becoming WSW 5-15

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly Clear and Chilly

Low: 32-38

Wind: WSW 8-16

SUNDAY:

Mostly Cloudy in the morning. Mix of sunshine and clouds in the afternoon

High: 43-47