Approaching cold front will set off some rain for today. Temperatures still fairly mild, but that will change late today after the front passes. Though cooler this weekend, not much rain or snow expected.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Friday

PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.29″ / Normal: 2.00″ / Year: 37.15″/ Normal: 37.06″

Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 3.7″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 3.8″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:12 AM / Sunset: 4:59 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/47 Minutes

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy with a good breeze. Periods of rain

High: 55-60, falling late in the day (at least for Erie)

Wind: SW 10-20 G30, shifting NW late

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy. Showers end in the evening. Brisk and cooler

Low: 32-36

Wind: NNW 10-20

SATURDAY:

Mix clouds and sun. Chilly

High: 42-46

Winds: NW 10-20, becoming WSW 5-15