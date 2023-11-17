Approaching cold front will set off some rain for today. Temperatures still fairly mild, but that will change late today after the front passes. Though cooler this weekend, not much rain or snow expected.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 3:30 am Friday
PRECIP: THURSDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 0.29″ / Normal: 2.00″ / Year: 37.15″/ Normal: 37.06″
Snowfall: THURSDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 3.7″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 3.8″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:12 AM / Sunset: 4:59 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/47 Minutes
TODAY:
Mostly cloudy with a good breeze. Periods of rain
High: 55-60, falling late in the day (at least for Erie)
Wind: SW 10-20 G30, shifting NW late
TONIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy. Showers end in the evening. Brisk and cooler
Low: 32-36
Wind: NNW 10-20
SATURDAY:
Mix clouds and sun. Chilly
High: 42-46
Winds: NW 10-20, becoming WSW 5-15