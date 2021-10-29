Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Low pressure approaching from the SW will slowly move toward us today. Occasional rain in the morning will become steadier and heavier this afternoon. This low is a slow mover, and expect more showers tonight into tomorrow before it tapers off for Halloween.
Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday
Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 4.50″ / Normal: 3.97″ / Year: 32.22″ / Normal: 34.65″
Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:50 AM / Sunset 6:18 PM Daylight: 10 hours 28 minutes
TODAY:
Cloudy, breezy and cool. Periods of rain. Rain heavy at times this afternoon
High: 54-57 Erie…49-54 inland/mountains
Wind: SE 10-20, becoming E 12-25 with higher gusts for the afternoon
TONIGHT:
Showers at times and continued breezy
Low: 44-48
Wind: E 10-20
