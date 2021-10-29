Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Low pressure approaching from the SW will slowly move toward us today. Occasional rain in the morning will become steadier and heavier this afternoon. This low is a slow mover, and expect more showers tonight into tomorrow before it tapers off for Halloween.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 4.50″ / Normal: 3.97″ / Year: 32.22″ / Normal: 34.65″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:50 AM / Sunset 6:18 PM Daylight: 10 hours 28 minutes

TODAY:

Cloudy, breezy and cool. Periods of rain. Rain heavy at times this afternoon

High: 54-57 Erie…49-54 inland/mountains

Wind: SE 10-20, becoming E 12-25 with higher gusts for the afternoon

TONIGHT:

Showers at times and continued breezy

Low: 44-48

Wind: E 10-20

