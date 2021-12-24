Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Christmas Eve looks pretty tranquil, with only isolated showers expected as a low pressure slowly arrives from the west. Staying with the theme of rain tonight into Christmas day as the main low has some rather impressive moisture with it. Moisture pulls out quickly Saturday night, with cooler air for Sunday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: Trace/ Month: 2.49″ / Normal: 3.10″ / Year: 40.29″ / Normal: 41.91″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: T”/ Month: 0.9/ Normal: 17.9″ / Season: 5.9″ / Normal: 27.6″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:47 AM / Sunset 4:54 PM Daylight: 9 hours 7 minutes

Today:

Mostly cloudy and milder. Some scattered showers possible later in the day

High: 45-50.

Wind: S/SW 5-15.

Tonight:

Occasional showers, with steadier rain late. Becoming breezy

Temp: 48 Erie…Low/mid 40s inland/mountains

Wind: SSW 10-20

Christmas Day:

Very mild. Periods of rain likely.

High: 49-54. Turning cooler late in the day

