Click here for the Friday Morning Forecast

Lake effect bands today, mainly in the snow belts. Snow will taper off tonight. Temperatures will moderate tomorrow. Next weather system sets off some rain or snow for Sunday

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Friday

Precip: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.01″/ Month: 0.61″ / Normal: 0.76″ / Year: 0.61″ / Normal: 0.76″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) THURSDAY: 0.2″/ Month: 0.5″/ Normal: 6.5″ / Season: 7.6″ / Normal: 42.5″

Sunstats: FRIDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset 5:06 PM Daylight: 9 hours 17 minutes

TODAY:

Lake Effect snows and Cold…1-3″ more Erie today. 3-6″ more in the snow belts. 1-3″ toward Warren

High: 22-26

Wind: W 10-20 G25

TONIGHT:

Some snow in the evening. Inch or less most areas, with an inch or two possible in the snow belts through midnight

Low: 21 Erie/Teens Inland & Mountains

Wind: NW10-20…W 5-10

CLICK HERE FOR THE DETAILED 7 DAY FORECAST FROM YOUR WEATHER AUTHORITY.