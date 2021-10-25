Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Scattered showers will diminish this morning. May even get some sun for a little bit. Approaching cold front will then set off more showers and possible storms for the afternoon. As the front passes, expect much cooler air for tomorrow

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.05″/ Month: 3.25″ / Normal: 3.42″ / Year: 30.97″ / Normal: 34.10″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:45 AM / Sunset 6:24 PM Daylight: 10 hours 39 minutes

Today:

Patchy drizzle or some showers this morning. Steadier showers developing by mid afternoon. Thunderstorm possible

High: 62-66

Wind: SW 5-15.

Tonight:

Becoming windy with periods of showers and possible evening storms

Low: 45-49

Winds: Becoming N/NE increasing to 15-25

