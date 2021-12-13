Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

High pressure in control through tomorrow. It will give us decent sunshine and relatively mild temperatures for this time of year. The week itself looks pretty tranquil, with above normal temperatures and little precipitation overall.

Meteorologists Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 1.75″ / Normal: 1.62″ / Year: 39.55″ / Normal: 40.43″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.9/ Normal: 7.9″ / Season: 5.9″ / Normal: 17.6″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:41 AM / Sunset 4:49 PM Daylight: 9 hours 8 minutes

Today:

Mostly sunny, breezy and mild for this time of year

High: 57-51

Wind: W/SW 10-20 with some higher gusts

Tonight:

Mostly clear through midnight, then partly cloudy

Low: 37 Erie… 27-33 inland.

Wind: SW 5-15, then S 5 late

