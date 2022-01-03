Click here for the Monday Morning Forecast

Cold high pressure will build in, keeping us cold for the day. Leftover flurries or light snow early this morning. As the high drifts east, some sun will break out later today. Back side of the high will moderate the temps for tomorrow. Stronger system will bring rain or snow later Wednesday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Monday

Precip: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.14″/ Month: 0.60″ / Normal: 0.26″ / Year: 0.60″ / Normal: 0.26″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) SUNDAY: 0.3″/ Month: 0.3″/ Normal: 2.1″ / Season: 7.4″ / Normal: 38.1″

Sunstats: MONDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset 5:02 PM Daylight: 9 hours 13 minutes

Today:

Scattered light snow or flurries early morning, otherwise (becoming) partly sunny and cold

High: 24-28.

Wind: NE then NW 5-15.

Tonight:

Partly cloudy to mostly clear and cold

Low: 25-28 Erie….Teens to low 20s inland

Winds: Becoming SW 8-15

