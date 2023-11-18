Chilly high pressure will be the main feature of our weather for the weekend. It will provide cool temperatures but dry conditions through the weekend

Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews and Tom DiVecchio 4pm Saturday

PRECIP: FRIDAY: 0.73″ / Month: 1.02″ / Normal: 2.12″ / Year: 37.88″/ Normal: 37.18″

Snowfall: FRIDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 4.0″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 4.1″

Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 7:14 AM / Sunset: 4:57 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/43 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear and Chilly

Low: 31-38

Wind: SW 5-15

SUNDAY:

Mostly Cloudy in the morning. Mix of sunshine and clouds in the afternoon

High: 43-48

Wind: NW 8-16

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Patchy clouds and staying dry

Low: 32 Erie…23-28 Inland & Mountains

Wind: NW-NE 5-10