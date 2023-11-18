Chilly high pressure will be the main feature of our weather for the weekend. It will provide cool temperatures but dry conditions through the weekend
Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews and Tom DiVecchio 4pm Saturday
PRECIP: FRIDAY: 0.73″ / Month: 1.02″ / Normal: 2.12″ / Year: 37.88″/ Normal: 37.18″
Snowfall: FRIDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 4.0″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 4.1″
Sunstats: SATURDAY: Sunrise 7:14 AM / Sunset: 4:57 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/43 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Mostly Clear and Chilly
Low: 31-38
Wind: SW 5-15
SUNDAY:
Mostly Cloudy in the morning. Mix of sunshine and clouds in the afternoon
High: 43-48
Wind: NW 8-16
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Patchy clouds and staying dry
Low: 32 Erie…23-28 Inland & Mountains
Wind: NW-NE 5-10