Chilly high pressure will be the main feature of our weather for the weekend. It will provide cool temperatures but dry conditions. Dry again on Monday, but cloud cover rises as high pressure moves out.
Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews and Tom DiVecchio 4pm Sunday
PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.03″ / Normal: 2.24″ / Year: 37.89″/ Normal: 37.30″
Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 4.0″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 4.1″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:15 AM / Sunset: 4:56 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/41 Minutes
TONIGHT:
Patchy clouds and staying dry
Low: 23-30
Wind: N-E 5-10
TOMORROW:
Partly to mostly sunny again
High: 41-45
Wind: E 5-10
TOMORROW NIGHT:
Mostly Cloudy and breezy
Low: 29-36
Wind: SE 15-25 G35
TUESDAY:
Rain showers all day. Breezy and warmer
High: 46-50