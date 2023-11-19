Chilly high pressure will be the main feature of our weather for the weekend. It will provide cool temperatures but dry conditions. Dry again on Monday, but cloud cover rises as high pressure moves out.

Forecast by Meteorologists Jacob Matthews and Tom DiVecchio 4pm Sunday

PRECIP: SATURDAY: 0.00″ / Month: 1.03″ / Normal: 2.24″ / Year: 37.89″/ Normal: 37.30″

Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″ / Month: Trace/Normal: 4.0″/Season: 2.3/Normal: 4.1″

Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:15 AM / Sunset: 4:56 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/41 Minutes

TONIGHT:

Patchy clouds and staying dry

Low: 23-30

Wind: N-E 5-10

TOMORROW:

Partly to mostly sunny again

High: 41-45

Wind: E 5-10

TOMORROW NIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy and breezy

Low: 29-36

Wind: SE 15-25 G35

TUESDAY:

Rain showers all day. Breezy and warmer

High: 46-50