Areas of fog, with some embedded dense fog, will be with us through the morning in many areas. In the meantime, low pressure to our west will send a trough through the region today, setting off some scattered showers.

Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.63″ / Month: 2.97″ / Normal: 3.64″ / Year: 41.91″/ Normal: 42.45″

Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 1.4″/Normal: 22.0″/Season: 6.8″/Normal: 31.7″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset: 4:56 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/8 Minutes

TODAY:

Areas of fog, some dense, into midday. Cloudy with scattered showers

High: 45-49

Winds: Variable 5-10

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy. Chance of a drizzle or a few showers. Some inland fog

Low: 34-38

Winds: SW 5-15

FRIDAY:

Mostly Cloudy and cool. Maybe a drop or two of rain

High: Low 40s