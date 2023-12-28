Areas of fog, with some embedded dense fog, will be with us through the morning in many areas. In the meantime, low pressure to our west will send a trough through the region today, setting off some scattered showers.
Forecast by Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday
PRECIP: WEDNESDAY: 0.63″ / Month: 2.97″ / Normal: 3.64″ / Year: 41.91″/ Normal: 42.45″
Snowfall: WEDNESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 1.4″/Normal: 22.0″/Season: 6.8″/Normal: 31.7″
Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset: 4:56 PM / Daylight: 9 hours/8 Minutes
TODAY:
Areas of fog, some dense, into midday. Cloudy with scattered showers
High: 45-49
Winds: Variable 5-10
TONIGHT:
Mostly cloudy. Chance of a drizzle or a few showers. Some inland fog
Low: 34-38
Winds: SW 5-15
FRIDAY:
Mostly Cloudy and cool. Maybe a drop or two of rain
High: Low 40s