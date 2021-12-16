Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Strong cold front will provide more gusty winds today. Gusts over 45mph possible near the lake. Showers will develop with the front this afternoon, but not much rain expected overall. Skies will clear tonight as winds gradually diminish.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.16″/ Month: 1.91″ / Normal: 2.03″ / Year: 39.71″ / Normal: 40.84″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.0″/ Month: 0.9/ Normal: 10.4″ / Season: 5.9″ / Normal: 20.1″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:43 AM / Sunset 4:50 PM Daylight: 9 hours 7 minutes

Today:

Windy. Some AM Sun through the clouds, then some PM showers

High: 61-65.

Wind: S/SW 25-35, gusts to 45 mph near the lake.

Tonight:

Winds gradually subside, but still quite breezy. Showers end early evening, with some clearing later

Low: Near 40 Erie….30s inland

Winds: WSW 15-35….10-20 by daybreak

Click here for the detailed 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority.