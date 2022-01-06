Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Snow showers move north of the lake shore this morning, and little is expected for the rest of the day. Storm system will arrive in the area tonight, bringing some decent snowfall into Friday. Temperatures moderate for Saturday.
Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Thursday
Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: T”/ Month: 0.60″ / Normal: 0.64″ / Year: 0.60″ / Normal: 0.64″
Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.00″/ Month: 0.3″/ Normal: 5.4″ / Season: 7.4″ / Normal: 41.4″
Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:49 AM / Sunset 5:05 PM Daylight: 9 hours 1 minutes
Today:
Light snow/flurries near the lake early morning, otherwise variable cloudiness with a chance of flurries
High: 24-28
Wind: W 10-20 with higher gusts near the lake shore
Tonight:
Evening flurries, then snow showers with steady snow Erie to Edinboro/Corry after 2am. 2-4″ there, an inch or less elsewhere
Low: 21 Erie/Upper Teens Inland & Mountains
Wind: SW-W 10-20
