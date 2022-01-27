Click here for the Thursday Morning Forecast

Bitter cold start to our day, as wind chills get to -15. Otherwise, an approaching frontal system will set off some light snow later in the afternoon. This front will give us a light accumulation of snow tonight into early Friday

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6 am Thursday

Precip: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 0.15″ / Month: 3.86″ / Normal: 2.95″ / Year: 3.86″ / Normal: 2.95″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) WEDNESDAY: 4.9″ / Month: 33.1″/ Normal: 27.3″ / Season: 40.2″ / Normal: 63.3″

Sunstats: THURSDAY: Sunrise 7:38 AM / Sunset 5:29 PM Daylight: 9 hours 49 minutes

TODAY:

Cold wind with increasing cloudiness. Scattered light snow or flurries develop later this afternoon.

High: 25-29

Wind: S 12-25 mph.

TONIGHT:

Periods of Snow likely. 1-3″ Erie to Edinboro…Inch or less other areas

Low: 20 Erie/ 10 to 17 Inland & Mountains

Wind: Becoming SW 10-20 G30

