Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Low pressure will move through the region today as part of a larger system off the east coast. Expect a steady, chilly wind and periods of showers. As the low moves farther east, the weather will improve for tomorrow.

Forecast By Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: 0.37″/ Month: 4.15″ / Normal: 3.55″ / Year: 31.87″ / Normal: 34.23″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:47 AM / Sunset 6:22 PM Daylight: 10 hours 35 minutes

Today:

Mostly cloudy with brisk winds. Periods of rain showers

High: 47-51

Wind: NE/NW 15-25.

Tonight:

Breezy and chilly. Evening showers gradually diminishing

Low: 47 Erie… 40-45 inland.

Wind: N/NE 10-20.

Click here for the detailed 7Day forecast from Your Weather Authority.