Click here for the Tuesday Morning Forecast

Lake effect snow bands will continue to affect the region into mid to late morning today, mainly in the snow belts. As winds shift, more sun will break out for the afternoon. Next weather system will set off some light snow or rain showers late Wednesday into Thursday.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 6:30 am Tuesday

Precip: (through 5PM) MONDAY: T”/ Month: 1.25″ / Normal: 1.23″ / Year: 1.25″ / Normal: 1.23″

Snowfall: (through 5PM) MONDAY: T”/ Month: 3.4″/ Normal: 10.9″ / Season: 10.5″ / Normal: 46.9″

Sunstats: TUESDAY: Sunrise 7:48 AM / Sunset 5:10 PM Daylight: 9 hours 22 minutes

Today:

Periods of lake effect snow showers into mid morning. More PM sun. Additional accumulation of up to an inch in spots.

High: 19-23.

Wind: NW 10-20, becoming WSW 5-15 afternoon

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and windy.

Low: 18 Erie…14-18 inland…..Temps rise close to 30 in Erie by daybreak

Wind: S/SW 15-25.

