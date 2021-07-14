Click here for the Wednesday Morning Forecast

Weak frontal system will set off some showers and storms this morning lake shore counties, and into the afternoon farther south and east. Ridging building in tonight into tomorrow will taper off the showers, though increase the temperatures.

Meteorologist Tom DiVecchio 5:45 am Wednesday

Precip: (through 5PM) TUESDAY: 0.12″/ Month: 2.71″ / Normal: 1.37″ / Year: 17.09″ / Normal: 21.05″

Sunstats: WEDNESDAY: Sunrise 5:56 AM / Sunset 8:56 PM Daylight: 14 hours 57 minutes

Today:

Scattered showers/storms into mid morning Erie, then becoming partly sunny with a chance of showers/storm in the afternoon.

High: 78-84

Wind: SW 5-15…W

Tonight:

Partly cloudy and muggy. Areas of inland fog

Low: Near 70 Erie…60s inland

Wind: S 5-10

