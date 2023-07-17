Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Code Red Air Quality Action Day is in place as smoke from Canadian wildfires increases the fine particulate matter across Pennsylvania, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.

AirNow.gov reports that Erie County is in the orange “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” zone as of 11:15 a.m. meaning you should reduce your activity level or shorten the amount of time you are outdoors.

They suggest that people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens should:

Avoid strenuous outdoor activities;

Keep outdoor activities short;

Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

Everyone else can reduce exposure by:

Choosing less strenuous activities (like walking instead of running) so you don’t breathe as hard;

Shortening the amount of time you are active outdoors;

Being active outdoors when air quality is better.

Conditions will continue to be monitored. You can check the air quality in your area by using AirNow’s Air Quality Index here.