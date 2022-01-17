EMTA bus service paused Monday due to winter storm; PennDOT urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel

EMTA busses are not in service Monday morning due to the winter storm.

Officials with the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority contacted us this morning to inform us of the disruption in service.

LIFT will only be transporting people for medical trips until the snow lets up and the roads are cleared.

The Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) has also announced all service Monday is suspended, except for medically necessary trips. Normal service will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

As the snow continues to fall, PennDOT officials are urging people to avoid any travel during the storm. If you do need to travel you are advised to use caution, reduce speeds and be aware of changing weather conditions.

With the freezing temperatures, motorists should be aware of blowing and drifting snow, which can cause icy areas on roadways, including overpasses and bridges.

Roads that look wet may actually be icy, so extra caution is needed when approaching bridges and highway ramps where ice can form without warning.

Watch as Meteorologist Tom Atkins gives an update on the morning weather conditions as the snow continues to fall across the region Monday.