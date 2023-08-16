Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie has the worst air quality in the state Wednesday as it approaches the unhealthy range for sensitive groups.

The Canadian wildfires are once again to blame, and haze can be seen in some areas around the city.

Haze can be seen from our Erie Land Lighthouse WxCAM on Aug. 16, 2023

AirNow.gov lists Erie air quality at 97 as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, which is in the moderate range, just under the unhealthy range for sensitive groups. The air quality began declining around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

View the AQI in real-time below:

Erie air quality was forecast to be around 75 Wednesday, and surpassed that as of 1 p.m.

The Mercer County reporting area follows with the next highest AQI in the state at 54, the only other area in Pennsylvania Wednesday in the moderate range.

All other areas are listed as having good air quality Wednesday.

But, that will shift for tomorrow.

Erie is forecast to be back in the good air quality range for Thursday; Lehigh Valley, Philadelphia and Susquehanna Valley are forecast to be in the moderate range.

In the unhealthy for sensitive group range, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teenagers, minority populations, and outdoor workers are advised to shorten outdoor activities, take more breaths, watch for shortness of breath and unusual fatigue.