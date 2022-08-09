Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — After the rain this past week, Erie is now on track to catch up on its yearly rainfall amount.

The Erie International Airport received another 0.25” of rainfall Monday night and early Tuesday morning. That, along with the 0.39” of rain that fell Monday, puts our yearly rainfall total to 23.49”, which is 0.64” below the 24.03” we would normally have at this time of year.

This puts us in a much better place compared to the almost 2.5” rainfall deficit we had at the beginning of July.

On the other hand, this summer continues to be on the dry side. Even with the rainfall of the past two days, Erie is still about 1.5” below normal since June 1.

For those who want more rain, the outlook is not good for the next week as little or no rain is expected at least through next Monday.

