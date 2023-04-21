(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With the higher temperatures Friday, Erie and Crawford counties are again listed as having a high risk for wildfires.

The Pennsylvania DCNR fire danger map shows Erie, Crawford, Venango and Mercer at high risk for wildfires, along with a few other counties throughout the state. A number of counties near southwestern Pennsylvania are at a very high risk for wildfires Friday.

The eastern half of the state has a moderate wildfire threat Friday, including Warren and Forest counties.

There have been three major wildfires just in the past week statewide. On April 13 in Elk County 180 acres were burned; by April 16 over 4,300 acres of state forest in Luzerne County were burned over the course of four days; and on April 20 thousands of acres were burned as fire tore through Sandy Ridge, just south of Phillipsburg, in Centre County.

Just last week, on April 13, Erie and Crawford counties were listed as having a very high risk for wildfires. The following day, the fire danger slightly decreased to high for Erie and Crawford counties. Warren was high on both days. The fire danger threat went down to moderate that weekend.

There are currently burn bans in place for two Pennsylvania counties:

Berks County: Sunday, April 16, 2023, through Monday, May 15, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023, through Monday, May 15, 2023 York County: Thursday, April 13, 2023, through Friday, May 12, 2023

Temperatures on Friday, April 21 will reach the mid-70s in Erie County ahead of rain showers later in the afternoon. On Earth Day, temperatures will cool a bit with a high of 57 and rain throughout the day.

