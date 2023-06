(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Has it ever been dry for this long in Erie before?

For those curious, we’re over 2 weeks and counting now, but this 99-year-old record is not in jeopardy at this point. The record to beat is 30 consecutive days that was made on Nov. 6, 1924.

And with chances for at least some rain by the weekend or a few drops Thursday if we’re lucky, it probably will stand.