Erie listed in top five cities for the Golden Snow Globe contest due to recent snowfall

With the recent amount of snow Erie has seen, the area is back in the Golden Snow Globe Contest.

For this contest, cities with a population of at least 100,000 people have their snowfall totals tallied up to see who accumulates the most.

With Erie having help from lake effect snow, the area is able to compete with other notable cities including Buffalo, New York.

At the time of writing with the low totals for late January, Erie is currently ranked in the top five.

For January 26th, a wind chill advisory has been issued for Erie, Crawford, Mercer, Forest, and Venango Counties.

Temperatures are said to recover on January 27th to the mid to upper 20’s with some sun appearing, however it will still be windy at times.

