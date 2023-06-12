Erie, PA (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The air quality in Erie as of 11 a.m. has finally dipped back into the healthy range. The last time Erie had a green air quality reading was May 29.

After more than a week of wildfire smoke blanketing the US from the Canadian wildfires, the air quality levels in many areas is starting to ease. The Air Now interactive fire and smoke map shows much of the Midwest and southeast in the green range, while the northeast is in the yellow range, a big difference from levels seen last week.

Air quality in Erie County was in the 100 range Friday, which is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Air Now lists Erie’s worst day recently as June 2, when we reached 129. The next highest day was June 6, when we reached 103. (Anything over 100 is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, anything over 150 is unhealthy for the general public.)

Air Now forecasts Erie to hang around the 52 range Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday afternoon, the entire state of Pennsylvania was under a Code Red Air Quality Alert. Philadelphia was considered to have the worst air quality out of any major metropolitan area in the United States on Wednesday. New York City ranked among the worst air quality in the world Tuesday.

Schools in New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C. switched to remote learning Friday due to the air quality levels.

New York State announced plans June 8 to send forest rangers and firefighters to Canada to battle the wildfires, joining others from New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine, Nexstar station NEWS10 reported Sunday.

Back in Erie, after 4 plus weeks of practically no rain, Erie is finally receiving some, helping to relieve the drought conditions we have been experiencing.

Erie and nearly the entire western half of the state are listed in the low range for wildfire danger on Monday. York County was experiencing severe weather Monday afternoon, with a tornado warning in place until 1:45 p.m.

Monday afternoon has also brought fog to the Erie region. As cool air passes over the lake, some fog will develop along the I-90 ridge to the lakeshore. Other areas may see fog as well.

The fog should lift by Monday evening. Watch for quick changes in visibility as you travel Monday afternoon.

Keep an eye on real-time weather conditions on our WxCAM Network.