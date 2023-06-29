Erie County, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The air quality in Erie County has improved throughout the day Thursday, but we are not fully in the clear. The entire state of Pennsylvania will be under a Code Orange air quality alert on Friday, June 30.

A Code Red air quality alert for all of Pennsylvania was declared for Wednesday and Thursday.

The smoke is coming from Canada, where 490 fires are burning, with 255 of them considered to be out of control, The Hill reports. The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre reported Monday that 29,393 square miles of land, including forests, has burned across Canada since Jan. 1.

View the current AQI in Erie, Pa. below:

Thursday afternoon, Erie moved below 100 back into the moderate range. Meadville on Thursday is still in the unhealthy range.

Erie is forecast to be in the 130 range on Friday and back down into the moderate range for Saturday.

Statewide, Pittsburgh, Johnstown and Indiana County are all in the very unhealthy range Thursday.

The small particles in wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, and can affect the heart and lungs, making it harder to breathe. Health officials say it’s important to limit outdoor activities to avoid breathing in the particles.

As of Wednesday afternoon, five U.S. cities – Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis, and Washington, D.C. – ranked among the 10 metropolitan areas with the worst air quality in the world, according to IQ Air.

The Pennsylvania DEP reports the average AQI readings for Pennsylvania on Friday will likely be in the Code Orange range, however local conditions could be in Code Red.

The Philadelphia Area (Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties) could potentially see ozone concentrations reach Code Orange levels due to ozone precursor chemicals carried by the wildfire smoke.

Green signifies good air quality; Yellow means moderate air quality; Orange represents unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people; and Red warns of unhealthy pollution levels for all. Residents are encouraged to check AirNow.gov for current conditions in their area.

The smoke is expected to impact Pennsylvania air quality throughout Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with some possible relief on Saturday.

Many of the Midwestern cities that have had high AQIs for much of the week are expected to see relief moving into the weekend, but for those in the East and New England, air quality is forecasted to get worse.

The US Environmental Protection Agency and DEP advise people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens to take any of these steps to reduce your exposure:

• Avoid difficult activity outdoors.

• Keep outdoor activities short.

• Consider moving physical activities indoors or rescheduling them.

Everyone else – take any of these steps to reduce your exposure:

• Choose less difficult activities (like walking instead of running) so you do not breathe as hard.

• Shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

• Be active outdoors when air quality is better.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health also has recommendations on how to protect yourself from air pollution.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.