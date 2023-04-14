(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The fire danger risk has gone down slightly, but still remains “high” on Friday for a few NWPA counties. The rest of the state is listed at “very high” risk for wildfires for Friday.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), on Thursday, April 13, Erie and Crawford counties were listed at a “very high” risk for wildfires. As of Friday, April 14, the threat has gone down slightly, but is still “high” for Erie, Crawford, Warren, McKean, Forest and Elk counties.

Over the weekend, the threat will go down to “moderate” on Saturday, April 15, for a majority of the state, including Erie, Crawford and Warren counties.

By Sunday, April 16, the threat for the entire state is listed as “low.”

The only county currently under a burn ban is Susquehanna County, which ends Sunday, April 16, according to the DCNR.

On the weather side, it will remain warm through the weekend with a few more clouds Saturday, but only spotty rain chances in the afternoon. Sunday will bring better rain chances later in the day and night.