Update: Flash flood watch in effect for Erie, Crawford, Northern OH

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Update: A flash flood watch is in effect for Erie, Crawford and Northern OH through 8 a.m. Saturday, and through 10 p.m. Saturday night for Warren County. 

A flash flood watch is currently in effect in Erie, Crawford and Ashtabula counties.

Heavy downpours are being seen throughout the Erie region. The flash flood watch is in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Watch for quickly rising waters from heavy downpours.

Stay up to date with the latest on www.yourerie.com/weather.

For news delivered right to yousubscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News