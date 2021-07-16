Update: Flash flood watch in effect for Erie, Crawford, Northern OH

Update: A flash flood watch is in effect for Erie, Crawford and Northern OH through 8 a.m. Saturday, and through 10 p.m. Saturday night for Warren County.

A flash flood watch is currently in effect in Erie, Crawford and Ashtabula counties.

Heavy downpours are being seen throughout the Erie region. The flash flood watch is in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Watch for quickly rising waters from heavy downpours.

