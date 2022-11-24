While gas prices sit around $4 a gallon and temperature setting in the mid-50s, let’s flashback to the mid-1950s for Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm.

At this time, gas was $0.29 per gallon, and Erie received 24 inches of snow in a little over 24 hours. State Street had its Christmas decorations already up, but it looked more like Christmas on that Thanksgiving 66 years ago.

There were also Army helicopters taking food to stranded motorists. And remember, Interstate 90 was not built yet, so routes 5 and 20 were lined with cars and trucks that shut down the roadways for days.